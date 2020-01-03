IND vs SL T20Is: Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah to embrace neck-and-neck battle to top India's wicket-taking list

Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah will embrace a neck-and-neck battle to top India's wicket-taking list amid the battle between the Men in Blue and Sri Lanka starting January 5 in Guwahati. Meanwhile, the series will also mark the return of Bumrah to international cricket after being sidelined for the last three and a half months.

Chahal presently stands atop the wicket-taking list for India with 52 wickets in 36 matches alongside Ravichandran Ashwin who has as many wickets in 46 matches. Bumrah stands second with 51 wickets in 42 games. With a three-game series approaching for the Indian cricket team, the two bowlers have a chance to grab the top spot for India.

Meanwhile, the spotlight will be on Bumrah who was last seen in the West Indies tour last year where he had finished with an impressive 6 for 27 at Sabina Park. He hasn't played any international cricket since being sidelined with a back injury.

Talking about the series, India have won all five bilateral series against Sri Lanka since WT20 four years back.

The three-game series starts January 5 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, followed by the second game two days later in Indore. The final match will be played in Pune on January 10.