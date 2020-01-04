Saturday, January 04, 2020
     
  IND vs SL: Massive injury scare for India as Virat Kohli hit on finger during practice ahead of T20I opener

The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. 

Guwahati Published on: January 04, 2020 18:14 IST
Virat Kohli india vs sri lanka
Image Source : AP

File image of Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka here.

The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session.

Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. The only notable absentee from India's practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive here on Thursday.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months.

India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia.

The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli's debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.

However, the Lankans defeated India in 2014 World T20 final.

