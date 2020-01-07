WATCH: Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh's bowling action, leaves spinner in splits

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Virat Kohli imitates Harbhajan Singh's bowling actio

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was spotted imitating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. Kohli's action left Harbhajan in splits.

With minutes left before the match, the broadcasters played back the moment in Indore when Kohli imitated Bhajji famous bowling action, during the warm-up for the second T20I.

Talking about the match, India won the toss yet again and opted to bowl, again, against Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lankan side. Kohli left his playing XI unchanged implying that both Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson have to warm the bench, again.

"Pretty good wicket to bat, but in the first half, there could be some swing and nip around. It's a brilliant batting track. Pretty much on track, the main focus is to see youngsters take up the pressure - need to see who can do that, in big games, we need 11 fit players ready to go. There is healthy competition within the group. KL and Shikhar are brilliant players, vying for one spot. It's all about doing what's best for the team," said Kohli after winning toss.

The first match of the three-game series was abandoned due to rain and wet patches on the Guwahati track.

The final tie will be played on January 10 in Pune.