1st T20I: VVS Laxman, Aakash Chopra lash out at ACA's negligence over water seepage through covers

India's journey into the T20 World Cup started on a disappointing note with the first match of the three-game series against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Guwahati being called off owing to rain and wet patches on the track. After the match was called off, despite rain stopping about an hour before the announcement, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Aakash Chopra lashed out at Assam Cricket Assoaciation for negligence over holes in covers which caused the wet patches.

It began drizzling moments after Indian skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl first against Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka. The slowly got heavier and lasted for about an hour. However, the match was delayed initially and subsequently called off over the wet patches on the field which was caused due to the seepage of water through the holes in the cover.

The umpires held several inspections. Hairdryers and steam rollers were out on the track, but the groundsmen failed to get the outfield ready by the 9:46 PM, which was the cut-off time.

Calling the negligence a school-boy error, Aakash lashed out at ACA while Laxman called it an "elementary mistake".

"It's nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can't have an excuse at this level," Chopra said.

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia ignored the reason saying that he had no idea about the seepage.

"Official reason is heavy downpour. Two spells of heavy showers did not allow the ground to be ready in such a short time," Saikia said.

"I've no idea about it. I've not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will get to know whether there were any lapses," he added.

The second T20I will be played on January 7 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.