India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score: Nadeem gets De Bruyn, India a wicket away

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 4, Live: Follow all IND vs SA updates live from Ranchi

IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live from Ranchi: SOUTH AFRICA (133/8 [F/O] & 162), trail INDIA (497/9d) by 202 runs. (De Bruyn 30*, Nortje 5*)

16 wickets fell on Day 3 and all of the wickets fell are of the visitors. 8 of the first innings and 8 in the second. No challenge from the Protea batters in the final innings of the Test series. Just two more wickets for the Indians to complete a whitewash. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Ranchi here at indiatvnews.com. ( Scorecard

09.36 IST: Shahbaz Nadeem to bowl from the other end.



09.35 IST: That's a fiery first over from Shami. Pace, bounce and almost a wicket.



09.29 IST: Wriddhiman Saha is also back in the field after going off with a finger injury. Mohammed Shami has the ball for India and De Buyn will take strike for the visitors.



09.28 IST: Players are coming out in the middle for what could be the final session of the series.





Play is scheduled to start in 15 mins time and India are on course for their first-ever series whitewash over South Africa in Test cricket.

Replying to India's 497/9d, South Africa were bundled out for 162 in the first innings and after Day 3 were tottering at 132/8 following on. [Read full story here]

08.40 IST: Virat Kohli surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin, enforces follow-on for 8th time

Kohli has now enforced follow-on eight times, while Azharuddin did it on seven occasions followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (5) and Sourav Ganguly (4). [Read full story here]

08.25 IST: Weather:

The temperature for the day is expected to hover between 23 and 28-degree Celcius throughout the day in Ranchi. No rain is forecasted for the day.

Brief preview: India's pace prowess came to the fore yet again as Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav bossed over a fragile South African batting line-up to put the hosts on the cusp of a 3-0 whitewash on Monday. As many as 16 South African wickets fell on day three of the third and final Test with Shami and Umesh doing the bulk of the damage. The duo bowled with fiery pace and were also rewarded for consistently attacking the stumps. [Read full preview here]