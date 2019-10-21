Image Source : BCCI Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3: India on top as Proteas' struggles continue

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3

Live Score, IND vs SA, Day 3: India are in an excellent position as they head into Day 3 of the final Test against South Africa. Opener Rohit Sharma's brilliant double-century, wrapped along nicely with Ravindra Jadeja's fifty and Umesh Yadav's 10-ball 31 cameo guided India to 497-9 in the first innings of the Test. India also struck the early blows with the ball as Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock were removed before the visitors ended the day on 9-2 on Day 2. Earlier, Mumbai duo Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane continued on its onslaught in the first session of Day 2, as the latter also reached his 11th Test century. Rohit, meanwhile, cruised to his maiden double ton and also broke multiple records during the 212-run innings. With light deteriorating quickly in this part of the world, the Indian bowling attack would like to take advantage of the pitch on which cracks are beginning to open up. (LIVE STREAMING) (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Cricket Score, India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 3: SA 9/2 (Zubayr Hamza 0*, Du Plessis 1*); India (497/9d)

It was an eventful second day of the final Test, which saw Rohit Sharma reaching his first double hundred in Test cricket. During the innings, he also broke numerous records.

Check out all the major stats from the second day HERE.

08.16 IST: Weather forecast

For the second consecutive day yesterday, bad light forced early stumps in the ongoing Test at Ranchi. There might be a change to it - not in a positive way, though.

Showers are expected at around 1 PM, during the second session of the play. The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day.

8.07 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog for the third day of the final Test between India and South Africa. We're in for an exciting day for the Indian team as they are on top against the visitors and will aim to continue on their onslaught. Shami and Umesh struck to deliver the early blows for the Proteas as they left struggling at 9/2 before bad light eventually forced early stumps on Day 2.

Brief Preview: Rohit Sharma once again provided unbridled joy with his maiden Test double hundred before India's pacers dented an already scarred South Africa top-order to gain complete control in the third and final match here on Sunday. Revelling in his new avatar, the stylish Mumbaikar smashed his way to 212 off 258 balls in the company of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (115), as India declared their first innings at 497 for nine. (FULL REPORT)