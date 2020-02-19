Image Source : @RISHABHPANT17/TWITTER IND vs NZ: Team India's 'gentlemen' drop at India House in Wellington | See Photos

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Team India visited India House in Wellington on Wednesday. The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand will be played on February 20. The Test series will be part of the World Test Championship, the Virat Kohli-led side, who are at the top of the World Test Championship table with 360 points. New Zealand are at the sixth spot with 60 points. The Kiwis had lost their last Test series in Australia where they were whitewashed in the three-match rubber.

On the visit to India House, India head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to share his experience.

"Great conversations make great memories. India House is always a home away from home. Thank you, Mrs & Mr Pardeshi for having us #TeamIndia @IndiainNZ @MEAIndia @MukteshPardeshi @IndianDiplomacy," wrote Shastri.

Great conversations make great memories. India House is always a home away from home. Thank you, Mrs & Mr Pardeshi for having us #TeamIndia @IndiainNZ @MEAIndia @MukteshPardeshi @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/itZyRQ3IBb — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 19, 2020

Flamboyant Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant also posted a couple of photos on Twitter in the traditional wear. Pant wrote: "GENTLEMEN'S DAY DROP" at India House, Wellington."

"GENTLEMEN'S DAY DROP" at India House, Wellington pic.twitter.com/DaKelApND6 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 19, 2020

Meanwhile, if India's net session on Wednesday is taken into consideration, Wriddhiman Saha is starting as the wicketkeeper ahead of Rishabh Pant for the series opener beginning here on Friday.

Kohli also shied away from giving any answer on the Saha-Pant debate, the burly Delhi keeper had precious little to do at the main nets and was seen spending more time doing his keeping drills and only got an opportunity to bat when the first team completed its routines. New Zealand are likely to go with an all-pace attack but the Indian captain wants to stick to his team’s strengths which is to play with one spinner in the four-pronged bowling attack.