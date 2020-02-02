IND vs NZ: KL Rahul surpasses Virat Kohli to become highest Indian run-getter in bilateral T20I series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of KL Rahul

Indian opener KL Rahul continued with his fabulous form in limited-overs cricket to surpass skipper Virat Kohli and become the highest Indian run-getter in a T20I bilateral series. He achieved the feat during the fifth and final T20I game against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Rahul on Sunday scored 45 off 33, laced with four boundaries and two sixes to give India promising start against the Black Caps after the early dismissal of Sanju Samson. His knock, that added 88 runs to the second wicket alongside Rohit Sharma laid the foundation of India's total of 163 for three. Rahul had earlier scored 39, 27, and unbeaten 57 and 56 in the series against New Zealand. And all tallies to 224 runs in five games at 56 an average.

Rahul 224 is the most by an Indian in a bilateral T20I series, surpassing Kohli's tally of 199 against Australia in a three-match series in 2018. Overall, it is the highest score among players from member nations.

Talking about the match, Rohit scored 60, his 25th fifty-plus score in the format, the most by any player in T20Is, while Shreyas Iyer added 33 off 31. Shivam Dube struggled once again as he managed only five off the six balls he faced.

India are 4-0 up in the series so far and are looking for a whitewash against New Zealand.