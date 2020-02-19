Image Source : SCREENGRAB Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill play rapid-fire ahead of first New Zealand Test. Watch

Team India stars Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill indulged in a game of 'rapid fire' ahead of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. With rain outside, the pair enjoyed their time indoors and participated in a quick round of 'rapid fire', where they opened up about their current binge watch, last phone call and much more.

Both Bumrah and Shubman were seen in a jovial mood and spoke about their first flight, most memorable moments in their playing careers, most used hashtag and what apps they used the most among other questions.

While Jasprit looked a little clueless at times with some questions, his younger colleague was on his toes and quick to answer all the questions thrown at him off the field.

WATCH: Bumrah and Shubman take the Rapid Fire 😎🔥@Jaspritbumrah93 and @RealShubmanGill play a super fun rapid fire and answer some interesting questions. Do not miss! - by @RajalArora



Full video here 👉👉 https://t.co/YsXFfWDu36 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2020

However, Gill could be limited to an off-field role during the Test match as well with India looking at Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw to open the innings in the first Test. Gill failed to score big in the warm-up game agianst New Zealand XI and could have to wait for his opportunity despite a run of good scores for India 'A' during their tour of New Zealand 'A'.

For Bumrah, things are different as the pacer finally showed signs of his class in the three-day game following a lacklustre ODI series against the Black Caps. The Gujarat pacer returned wicketless in the three-matches and was taken to the cleaners on ocassions by the Kiwi batters, who looked at ease against the paceman, who has been struggling to regain top form since returning from his injury.

Bumrah is expected to playing the first game along with Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma to form India's pace battery.

The first Test of the two-match series starts on Friday in Wellington.