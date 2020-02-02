IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: Sanju Samson displays mind-boggling athleticism to save a six from Ross Taylor | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB Sanju Samson during 5th T20I

He may not have made an impact with the bat in the series, but he certainly made a Superman-esque effort to save six runs on Sunday in the fifth and final T20I game against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

It was during the eighth over of the New Zealand innings. Ross Taylor dragged pulled off the toe-end of the bat, targetting the deep mid-wicket boundary. Samson lurked near the ropes at the last moment, and realising the ball going over the ropes, he made a brilliant jump, grabbed the ball and flicked it back inside the ground before landing on his shoulder. With his mind-boggling athleticism, Samson certainly saved four runs.

Watch the video here...

How often do you see this in cricket? Sanju Samson, take a bow! 🔥 #NZvIND @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/CNGVX1f4vB — Ajay Parthasarathy (@iajay16) February 2, 2020

Earlier in the game, Samson was once again used as an opener in place of Rohit Sharma, who played at No.3 in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli. He managed only two runs off five deliveries before departing early. In the last T20I game, at Wellington, he scored eight runs.

Following his dismissal, KL Rahul and Rohit added 88 runs for the second wicket to guide India to 163 for three.

India are 4-0 up in the five-game series and are now looking for a first-ever whitewash at the Bay Oval.