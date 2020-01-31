IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Two pitch invaders storm onto ground, taken off by security in Wellington, Watch

Image Source : GETTY A pitch invader attempts to evade a security guard during game four of the Twenty20 series between New Zealand and India at Sky Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Wellington

Not one, but two pitch invaders stormed onto the Sky Stadium ground in Wellington on Friday evening during the fourth T20I match between India and New Zealand. The two entered in back-to-back deliveries at the start of the second innings of the game before they were taken off by the security at Wellington.

It was during the second over of New Zealand's innings when Navdeep Saini was into the attack. After the third delivery, that was sent for a boundary through mid-off by Colin Munro, an intruder came onto the field. A delivery later, another rushed in and interrupted the play.

Back in 2019, during India's tour to New Zealand, a fan had rushed in to touch the feet of MS Dhoni in the third and final T20I match of the series in Hamilton.

Talking about the match, India rested Rohit Sharma and went with Sanju Samson as their opener, but the strategy failed to pan out as the visitors went down to 75 for four in the ninth over. Samson and Shreyas Iyer departed for single-digit figures, while Kohli and Shivam Dube hit 11 and 12 respectively. Manish Pandey was the only stand out performer for India with his third T20I fifty off 36 deliveries that carried India to 165 for eight.

In reply, New Zealand lost Martin Guptill early before the pair of Munro and Tim Seifert added 74 for the second wicket. Both scored their respective fifties to keep New Zealand firm in the chase.