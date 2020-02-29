2nd Test: Prithvi Shaw becomes second youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score a fifty in New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Prithvi Shaw in action against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw on Saturday became the youngest Indian to score a half-century in New Zealand. He recorded the feat on day 1 of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Prithvi scored an impressive 64-ball 54 to provide India with a promising start on the green-topped Hagley Oval after the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal.

Youngest Indian players to score a Test fifty in New Zealand:

16y 291d : Sachin Tendulkar, Napier, 1990

20y 112d : Prithvi Shaw, Christchurch, 2020*

21y 336d : Atul Wassan, Auckland, 1990

Talking about the game, India lost the toss once again as Kane Williamson, as usual, opted to bowl first with a four-pacer attack. India made two changes in their lineup - Umesh Yadav replaced injured Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja came in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Shaw gave India a good start with boundaries down the cover region, while Mayank took time to settle in before getting trapped by Trent Boult before the hour mark. Shaw continued with his dominance by mixing his backfoot and front foot strokes which brought about his flamboyance before getting to the mark with a six against the first short ball from Neil Wagner. Eventually, he was dismissed while chasing the fuller and wide delivery from Kyle Jamieson minutes before the lunch break.

Shaw's 54 helped India own the first session and with Cheteshwar Pujara playing an impressive holding role, India now have the chance to build a good total.