Saturday, January 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s concerning numbers imply onus on KL Rahul, Virat Kohli again

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma’s concerning numbers imply onus on KL Rahul, Virat Kohli again

New Zealand is one of the sides Rohit has struggled to get going, which was even evident from his score of 7 in the opener in Auckland.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2020 20:03 IST
File image of Rohit Sharma
Image Source : BCCI.TV

File image of Rohit Sharma

Opener Rohit Sharma holds a key figure in India's preparation for the impending World T20. His explosiveness up the order gives India the perfect start required in a T20 game, especially in the powerplays. But his record against New Zealand is a bit concerning for the team management and only implies that the onus of a perfect start depends on KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli in the ongoing five-game T20I series. 

New Zealand is one of the sides Rohit has struggled to get going, which was even evident from his score of 7 in the opener in Auckland. Of the total 10 T20Is he has played against the Black Caps, Rohit has registered six single-digit scores - the percentage being the highest against any opponent. His next worst is against Australia - 8 single-digit scores off 16 innings. 

Moreover, he averages only 22.77 against New Zealand in T20Is - the fourth lowest by a batter who has played a minimum of 10 innings against the oppnenent - while scoring 205 runs with only one unbeaten knock. Even his average strike rate against them - 129.74 - is the second-lowest against a team after Pakistan (129.62). 

The concerning numbers imply that Rahul and Kohli will have to take over the responsibility to give India a solid start if the trend continues. 

On Friday, in the first T20I, Rahul and Kohli added 99 runs for the second-wicket partnership to keep India firm and ahead in the chase to 204 after Rohit's second-over dismissal. Shreyas Iyer capped off the chase in uber-cool fashion with a blazing half-century to guide India to the target - their fourth 200-plus  chase in T20Is and highest in overseas - in 19 overs. 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News