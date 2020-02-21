Friday, February 21, 2020
     
IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Fans give brutal verdict of India's fate as BCCI share picture of Wellington track

India have played seven matches at the Basin Reserve, the venue for the opening Test match, and have won only once, back in 1968.

Picture of Wellington track ahead of 1st Test
Picture of Wellington track ahead of 1st Test

Indian cricket fans have been giving a brutal verdict of their team's fate ahead of the Test series opener against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. And these verdicts have been coming after BCCI shared a picture of the Wellington track on Thursday morning.  

"A day out of the 1st Test, this is what the pitch at Basin Reserve looks like. Thoughts? #NZvIND," captioned BCCI as they shared the picture of the green Wellington track.

And here is how fans have been reacting...

India have played seven matches at the Basin Reserve, the venue for the opening Test match, and have won only once, back in 1968. Since then, they lost four in a row and drew twice. New Zealand, on the other hand, have lost only twice at this venue since the start of 2011 while winning five of the 11 matches played during the period. 

Nevertheless, both teams stand inseparable as the Test series begins on Friday. India head into the contest having remained unbeaten in all their matches in World Test Championship, while New Zealand recently incurred a whitewash in Australia earlier this year. However, Kane Wil;iamson's men are unbeaten at home in their last 11 games. 

