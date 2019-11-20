Image Source : GETTY IMAGE IND vs BAN, Day-Night Test: Sourav Ganguly inspects Eden wicket, Ravi Shastri follows suit

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday inspected the pitch for about half an hour as the covers were taken off for the first time with the 22-yard strip bearing a greenish look. He was closely followed by Team India head coach Ravi Shastri who too had a look at the wicket as India reached the ground for their first training session.

Shastri was in fact expected to check the wicket on Tuesday itself, but a delay in his arrival saw him change his plan and head straight to the team hotel.

The Day-Night Test is two days away and both the Indian and Bangladesh team are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the maiden pink-ball Test for the two teams is a memorable one.

Ganguly, who was in Mumbai on Tuesday, came down to the ground on Wednesday afternoon just after Bangladesh had finished their practice session. The former India captain was seen walking down the ground towards the pitch with Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) curator Sujan Mukherjee.

The duo engaged in a long conversation as Ganguly took a hard look at the wicket.

Moments after inspecting the pitch, Ganguly spoke to the media and his excitement was clearly visible as he spoke about how it was after a long while that the first four days of a Test match had been sold out.

"The pitch looks good. I am very excited. When have you last seen a Test match where first four days' tickets have been sold out," he smiled.