Image Source : PTI IND vs AUS | Rohit Sharma gives injury scare to India after hurting right thumb during net session

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma gave a massive injury scare to the Men in Blue ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Mumbai on January 14. Rohit, who has returned to the team after a short break in Sri Lanka T20Is injured his right thumb during a net session at Wankhede Stadium.

In a photo released by PTI, Rohit was seen alongside by physio Nitin Patel after being hit on his right thumb. PTI captioned the image, "Indian player Rohit Sharma being attended by physio after being hit on his right thumb during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, Rohit managed to eclipse the Indian skipper Virat Kohli to finish 2019 as the highest run-getter in One-Day International cricket. Rohit amassed a total of 1490 runs came at an average of 57.03 with a strike rate of 89.92, comprising seven centuries and six half-centuries.

But Kohli got the better of him in the shortest format and became the leading run-getter in T20I cricket during Sri Lanka series. He surpasses rested Rohit to reclaim the top spot. Kohli has scored 2689 runs at an average of 52.73 in 77 matches, while Rohit is struck on 2633.