IND vs AUS: India will be keen to redeem themselves, says Ricky Ponting after predicting scoreline

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday revealed his prediction for the impending three-match ODI series between India and Australia slated to begin in Mumbai from January 14 onwards.

Australia are heading into the contest on the back of a ridiculously one-sided summer where they won all matches across formats - three T20Is and five Tests while whitewashing Pakistan and New Zealand in the traditional format. However, they haven't played a single ODI series since their World Cup 2019 exit in England by the hosts. But with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia have found new hope.

For India, the team had embarked upon a winning run post their World Cup semifinal heartbreak. They played twice against West Indies and two other home series against Bangladesh and South Africa. They played only one ODI series, against Kieron Pollard's men, and India won 2-1.

While the two rivals can't be separated based on their current form, the last time the two had faced each other in India, the Aussies had scripted a clinical comeback win. After trailing 0-2 in the series, they won three in a row to stun the Men in Blue.

Ponting, while revealing his prediction in a Q and A session on Twitter, felt that Virat Kohli's India will be keen to redeem themselves after that five-match series loss at home last March.

"Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia," tweeted Ponting.

The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 while the final tie will be hosted by Bengaluru on January 19.