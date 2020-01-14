IND vs AUS: David Warner spots kite entagled with spidercam wires during 1st ODI in Mumbai

Image Source : AP Australia's David Warner, right, holds a kite that fell on the ground during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai

The opening ODI game of the three-match series between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was intervened by a kite as Mumbai celebrated Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

The kite was spotted by Indian pacer Mohammed Shami during their innings as he handed it over to the on-field umpire before Australian cricketer David Warner showed that it was entangled to the spider cam wires.

Kite on the ground 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Love it..❤️ Warner is good at patang looting also🔥😍😂😂😅😅#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/PYlFByOlDF — Aditi 🇮🇳 (@Sev_Khamani) January 14, 2020

Talking about the match, India made a sedate start with Rohit Sharma on 10 with Shikhar Dhawan struggling at the other end once again. But the pair of Dhawan and KL Rahul scripted a comeback, taking on the pace attack of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to stitch a sensational 121-run stand. Rahul departed on 47 while Dhawan scored his 28th ODI fifty en route to his knock of 74.

But Australia fought back hard picking five wickets in a space of just six overs which included the dismissal of India's new No.4 batsman, Virat Kohli, by the same Adam Zampa, who had troubled him in the last series at home. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja threatened briefly, but once against Australians bounced back at the right time to expose the tailenders. However, the pair of Shami and Kuldeep Yadav valiantly added 26 run to the board to take India past 250-run mark which included the chinaman smashing two fours against Starc.

India finished with 255 runs in 49.1 overs.