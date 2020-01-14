IND vs AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch becomes second-most prolific opening pair for Australia in ODIs

Image Source : AP Australia's captain Aaron Finch, right, runs between the wicket with David Warner during the first one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Mumbai

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch became their country's second-most prolific opening pair in one-day internationals as the duo added their ninth century-plus stand to keep the visitors in control in the opening game of the three-match series against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With six into the sightscreen against Kuldeep Yadav by Finch, the pair brought up their century stand in the game against India. While Warner stood on 44 off 36 deliveries, Finch moved to 49 off 42 deliveries.

The pair now have nine century-plus stands in ODIs, moving to the second spot after surpassing Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh. They now only stand behind the pair of Gilchrist and Mathew Hayden who has 16 century-plus stands in ODIs for Australia.

Talking about the match, Australia made a strong start to the innings as the opening pair of Warner and Finch stitched a fifty-plus stand inside the powerplays to stay ahead of the required run rate before taking their score past 110 in 15 overs.

India finished with 255 runs in 49.1 overs with Shikhar Dhawan as their top scorer. His valiant 74 along with KL Rahul's 47 helped India add 121 runs for the second wicket before the hosts suffered a middle-order wobble to add only 134 runs more in the remaining overs.