WATCH: Manish Pandey plucks a one-handed stunner to send back David Warner early in 2nd ODI

Image Source : HOTSTAR GRAB Manish Pandey takes a stunner in 2nd ODI to dismiss David Warner

Manish Pandey on Friday took a one-handed stunner to get rid of Australia's in-form batsman David Warner in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Ground in Rajkot. Pandey's stellar catch sent back Warner for just 15, after his spectacular century knock in the series opener.

India's sole aim in the second game was to get rid of Australia's opening game, especially after the pair had single-handedly chased the entire 255 in the opener in Mumbai with both Aaron Finch and Warner scoring their respective centuries. And their tactic worked early on Friday.

Against the outside-off delivery from Mohammed Shami, Warner cleared his front leg to slash it over the off side, but the ball seemed very close to Pandey who stood at the cover region. He plucked a one-handed stunner, leaving Warner in absolute disbelief before making his way back to the dugout.

India posted a huge total of 340 at the loss of six wickets with all three - Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli - notching up their respective half-centuries. Dhawan fell four runs short of what could have been his 18th ton in the format, while Rahul, batting at No.5 in the match, fell for 80. Kohli scored a well-crafted 74.

Australia have only chased a 325-plus total three times out of 11 times, while losing in eight other matches.

India lost the first game in Mumbai, by 10 wickets, following the record-breaking partnership from Warner and Finch.