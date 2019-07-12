Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In sub-continent, players get more leeway in terms of retirement: Steve Waugh

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh believes that his country has the best phasing out policy for the biggest names, unlike the sub-continent where it becomes difficult to move on once players attain legendary status.

Waugh was asked the question in context of the debate surrounding Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket after India's semi-final exit from the World Cup.

"It's interesting. Australia definitely do that. It doesn't matter who you are because you have got to move on," Waugh told PTI when asked about Cricket Australia's retirement policy and his own exit from international scene in early 2004.

But Waugh, one of Australia's most successful skippers, feels that it wont be correct to equate Australia's situation with India.

"May be in the sub-continent you get a bit more leeway with 1.4 billion people following you. People no longer remain people. They become legends, Gods. It's very hard to move on," he said.

"It becomes increasingly challenging when people get to a certain age. Mahendra Singh Dhoni you are referring to is still a great player," said Waugh.

The World Cup-winning former captain is, however, happy with Australia's overall performance considering where they were 12 months back.

"I think it's a fair comment that Australia have done well in the World Cup compared to where they were 12 months ago," he said on his country's defeat against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

"Once they got to the semi-finals, there were high expectations. They might be disappointed this morning but overall I think Aaron Finch did a great job as captain as well as a player," Waugh, who is a brand ambassador of ICC's community cricket tournament called Criiio.

Talking about the initiative, he said, "I think it's a great initiative and it is what sport is all about. It's about sports at the grassroot level and people enjoying it. Learning about sportsman spirit."

Asked to whom he would put his money in Sunday's final between England and New Zealand at the Lord's, he replied: "I don't put money on sport. I expect a great final as New Zealand has been playing well. They have now reached two finals. So I expect a good match."