In numbers: Virat Kohli-led Team India acheives historic first in T20Is with Bay Oval win against New Zealand

In a clinical fashion once again, albeit avoiding the Super Over, Virat Kohli-led Indian team whitewashed New Zealand with a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20I game of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Electing to bat, the visitors posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60 off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from K L Rahul. The pair added 88 runs for the second wicket and lifted India after the early dismissal of Sanju Samson. The Men in Blue then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs.

1 India become the first team to whitewash an opponent in a five-match T20I series and the first full-member nation of the ICC to inflict a whitewash in a T20I series of four or more matches.

3 The 5-0 result by India is their third whitewash away from home in a bilateral T20I series of three or more matches - 3-0 in Australia in 2015/16 and 3-0 in West Indies/USA in 2019.

23 is the number of matches New Zealand have lost at home in T20Is which is the most alongside Sri Lanka.

10 Virat Kohli surpassed South Africa's Faf du Plessis to stand atop the list of most bilateral series wins as captain (after 15 T20I series). Kohli now has 10 such wins to his name, while MS Dhoni had 5 to his name.

7 maiden overs have been bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in his T20I career, which is now the most by any bowler, surpassing Nuwan Kulasekara's tally of six.

65 runs scored by Rohit Sharma is the highest score by an Indian in New Zealand, surpassing the unbeaten 61 by Suresh Raina in 2010 in Christchurch. Rohit played at No.3 for the second time in his T20I career.

133 runs scored by Manish Pandey in his last six innings without being dismissed in T20Is. His scores stands as - 2*, 22*, 31*, 14*, 14*, 50*.

19 matches won by India in their last 19 games where Pandey featured in the playing XI.