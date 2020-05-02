Image Source : IPLT20.COM In last IPL people could not pick up what I was bowling: Ashwin reveals his secret ball

Team India's premium off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about his future and shared several things about his accuracy as a bowler.

Ashwin, who has been out of India's limited-overs squad from past few years, is an integral part of the team's Test set-up. Ashwin feels he is still got at T20 cricket.

"I am good at T20 cricket. If my body holds up, I see a purple patch coming up for me in Test cricket", says Ravichandran Ashwin told Sanjay Manjarekar on ESPNcricinfo.

Ashwin also shared his stance on the much-talked-about topic 4-day cricket.

He says, "I am a spinner and you're taking the fifth day out of the game, you're taking out a very fascinating aspect of the game."

Ashwin shares the secret of his ability to produce variations in finger spin with so much accuracy and the influence Woorkeri Raman's -- former Indian cricketer and current coach of the India women's team -- coaching technique had on him.

"W.V. Raman who is known to be a straight forward and extremely disciplined man trained us to throw the ball accurately that should land above the stumps. He also maintained that I stand no chance as a spinner if I cannot hit the top of the bat of a batsman every time I bowled."

R Ashwin further adds, "In fact, W.V. Raman helped me master my rhythm. He was the first person who with or without his knowledge, inculcated this self-conscious training inside me. He would keep telling me, you're running 10% slower or you're running 15% faster. And this put me in a great place when I started playing first-class cricket. And these are the things that I will never forget in my career. But because he was straight forward, a bit dismissive and he could put pressure on people, they started moving away from him."

Ashwin has one of the best records of bowling with a new ball. "I like a new ball because of the fizz that I get on it. One of my strengths is to be able to put revs on the hard ball as it responds better to the pitch. But I generally like to use the arm ball in first 2 or 3 overs because when you use the arm ball, it challenges both the edges of the batsman and forces him to go across the line which is rendered risky. The others that I use are the floaters that swing, the one that pitches in and goes out or the other one that lands on the seam and gets to go the other way. So these balls become very effective.

"With a new ball I use my middle finger more than the index finger but when I bowl with an older ball, I try and get over the top. Sometimes, I don't use index finger to go over the top, it is behind and I still put the revs and that's when the ball actually goes the other way," he adds.

Ashwin also revealed that in 2018 edition of Indian Premier League, he bowled the reverse-carrom ball and the players were unable to pick that.

"I am really surprised that in the last IPL people could not pick up what I was bowling. They thought I was bowling the carrom ball but actually I was bowling reverse carrom because when I would bowl that I would get a lot out of the pitch. Sometimes it can spin, sometimes I could get it to skid."

Ashwin also heaped praises on Afghanistan's off-spinner Mohammad Nabi and rated him as a great spinner in the T20 format.

"In any white-ball cricket, you can only hunt wickets down unless people are not picking it, but that is at a very novel stage of your career. Post that you should be able to dish out things at will that can surprise the batsman. Mohammad Nabi is a great spinner in T20 format. He is able to change his line and length at will and that's because he has done these repetitions in the longest format. If you wake Nabi up at 3 in the night, he'll be able to bowl at the sticker of the bat, he will then be able to change his line to wider, to closer or yorker."

