'In 2008 IPL final, CSK team meeting led by Dhoni lasted 2 minutes': Parthiv Patel

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Parthiv Patel revisited the final of the inaugural edition of the IPL, where Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel revisited the IPL 2008 final, in which Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets, saying that he learned 'a lot' from playing alongside international cricketers like Michael Hussey, Stephen Fleming and Mathew Hayden.

He also talked about MS Dhoni's leadership, and revealed that the team meeting in the final of the first-ever edition of the tournament lasted only two minutes.

"Team meetings used to last for 2 minutes. In the 2008 final, the CSK team meeting led by Dhoni lasted for 2 minutes and I am sure it lasted for 2 minutes in 2019 also. Dhoni was always clear in what he wanted from his players," said Parthiv Patel in a special watch-along show of the 2008 final on Star Sports.

"I learned a lot in 2008 from watching players like Michael Hussey, Stephen Fleming and Mathew Hayden, how they get ready for big matches and how they prepare."

Talking on how the IPL has changed over the years, Patel said that the planning has become a lot more structuralised. (ALSO READ: Dhoni has earned right to retire on his own terms: Kirsten)

"IPL has changed a lot. There are more tactics, analytics and strategies. We used to aim for 30 to 36 runs in the last 5 overs of batting. Now scoring 50 to 60 runs in the last five overs of the first innings is the new normal," said Patel.

Parthiv went on to add that the skipper MS Dhoni was always clear as to what he wanted from his players.

"Dhoni was always clear about his team combinations and the role each player had to play in the squad.

"The RR team in the 2008 season played like a group of 11 players. It was never a team of individuals and that is why we took them seriously. They were never the underdogs."

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage