If you smash a window don't forget to run away from your wife: Ben Stokes

With the situation getting better in the UK, the England bowlers have started individual training and all-rounder Ben Stokes also posted a video where he is seen throwing a ball against the wall of his house and training. Interestingly, he also had advice for all the married cricketers out there.

Taking to Twitter, Stokes posted the video and wrote: "Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don't forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside."

Throw throw throw your ball gently against your house...if ya smash a window don’t forget to run away from your wife and get used to eating and sleeping outside pic.twitter.com/YYtfI0nqWt — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) May 21, 2020

Earlier, England fast bowler Stuart Broad returned to training on Thursday and posted a video of the same on social media. Broad practiced individually at the iconic Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham as according to the Daily Mail, the players were given separate time slots with their assigned physios.

Broad uploaded a short video on his Instagram account of bowling at the wicket and his post read: "So much work has gone in behind the scenes to make this possible. Thanks to all people @englandcricket and @trentbridge who have been involved."

"I really appreciate it. Felt great to be back out there having a bowl. Loved it," he further wrote.

So much work has gone on behind the scenes to make this possible. Thanks to all the people @englandcricket & @trentbridge who have been involved, I really appreciate it. Felt great to be back out there having a bowl. Loved it. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/uZNfPBKzJ3 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 21, 2020

Cricket is slowly and steadily finding its feet after coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted all bilateral series and national T20 leagues in March.

The Daily Mail report further stated that players have been told to maintain regular washing of hands and a two-metre social distance. They have been also asked not to use sweat or saliva on the cricket balls.

