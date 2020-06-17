If they treat me like a small kid it will be England's big loss, warns Naseem Shah

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Young Pakistan fast-bowler Naseem Shah

Young Pakistan fast-bowler Naseem Shah warned England against treating him like a kid when the two sides clash in a series later this year. The much-anticipated series is currently scheduled to start from August 1 and involves three Tests and as many T20Is.

Naseem has already set his sights on doing well in the country and hailed the presence of fast-bowling great Waqar Younis in the coaching staff.

"If they treat me like a small kid, it will be their big loss. Age doesn't matter, it's my bowling that matters, so they need to take me seriously," Naseem told reporters during videoconference as per Cricket Pakistan.

"I want to be among the top three bowlers in the world. Our bowling coach Waqar Younis is guiding me well. I will try to increase my speed but my focus is also on my line and length."

Naseem, who earlier this year became the youngest hat-trick taker in the history of Test cricket, admitted that he doesn't know the names of many English batsmen but is hopeful of having a memorable tour.

"I don't have any specific England batsman that I want to target. I don't know the names of England batsmen except for Joe Root, but I will try to dismiss as many as possible," Naseem said.

"This is my first tour to England so I will try to make it memorable by performing well. We have experienced bowlers who are capable of dismissing the England batting line-up."

