If MS Dhoni returns, management should play him up the order and not as a finisher: Venkatesh Prasad

Former Indian bowling coach and veteran cricketer Venkatesh Prasad reckons that it will be difficult for former Indian captain MS Dhoni to make a return to the Indian team given the length of his absence from the sport. But further added that if he does return, the management should play him up the batting lineup rather than as a finisher.

“It's very tough for him to really break into the team. It's tough for him now again to make a comeback because he's not played cricket for almost a year. It's not going to be easy for him,” Prasad was quoted as saying by Timesofindia.com.

“There is no doubt he is very fit but then your reflexes tend to come down as you grow old. He is nearing 40. So, it's not going to be easy for him. I would also leave it to the team management. If he shows good fitness and also if team management comes up with some strategy,” he added.

Dhoni last played for India in their World Cup 2019 semifinal loss against New Zealand in England. Following the exit, he took a sabbatical from the sport to be part of the Indian army, but following his two-week stint, he did not make himself available for selection despite India being desperate in search of their perfect XI for the T20I World Cup.

Prasad also reckons that of Dhoni returns, the management should refrain from playing him as a finisher and should rather push him up the order to play at No.3 or 4.

“Instead of treating Dhoni as a finisher, I will play him up the order. I would probably ask him to bat at number 3 or 4. Or, if I have only 10 overs left, I will tell Dhoni go and just play his game the way he plays as a finisher,” he said.

“Let's not forget, Dhoni has experience and the inputs that he would give, that's extremely valuable,” Prasad added.

