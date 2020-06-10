ICC to exercise 'common sense approach' if players pay tribute to George Floyd during matches

Image Source : AP ICC is likely to treat acts of solidarity towards the movement on a "case-by-case basis".

Standing contrary to its rule on personal messages during international matches, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to exercise 'common sense' if players opt to "take a knee" or wear slogans as a mark of solidarity towards the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

In the past, ICC has reacted to players making political or social statements during matches. For example, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, an honorary lieutenant-colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army, faced action for wearing wicketkeeping gloves with the dagger insignia during the 2019 World Cup. Back in 2014, Moeen Ali was asked by the Match Referee to remove his wristbands which had "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" written on it.

However, following the killing of Goerge Floyd in the USA and the worldwide protest against racism that has followed, ICC is likely to treat acts of solidarity towards the movement on a "case-by-case basis".

"The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport," an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo. "We support players using their platform to appropriately express their support for a more equitable society. We will exercise a common sense approach to the implementation of regulations in relation to this issue and they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the match officials."

ICC's rule on personal messages state, "Players and team officials shall not be permitted to wear, display or otherwise convey personal messages on their clothing, equipment or otherwise, irrespective of whether such messages are affixed to clothing, equipment or otherwise and whether such messages are displayed or conveyed through the use of the specific clothing or other items (e.g. an arm band) or by the use of words, symbol, graphic message, images or otherwise ("Personal Messages"), unless approved in advance by both the player or team official's Board and the ICC Cricket Operations Department. Approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes."

