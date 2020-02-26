Smith dethrones Kohli as No.1 batsman in Tests; Bumrah drops out of top 10 in bowler's rankings

Image Source : AP Steve Smith dethrones Virat Kohli as No.1 batsman in Tests; Jasprit Bumrah drops out of top 10

Virat Kohli's bad show in the first Test affected his ranking in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen as he dropped to No.2 in the ranking for batsmen in red-ball cricket. Jasprit Bumrah was also affected by his poor show as he dropped out of the top 10 in the rankings for bowler's in Tests.

Kohli, who scored 2 and 19 respectively in the first Test at Basin Reserve, now has 906 points to his name and is behind to Smith, who went atop with 911 points.

Other than Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (760), Cheteshwar Pujara (757) and Mayank Agarwal (727) occupy the next 8th, 9th and 10th positions respectively.

Bumrah, on the other hand, dropped to 11th with 756 points after picking up just 1 wicket in Wellington.

R Ashwin is the only Indian in the top 10 with him sitting at No.9 with 765 points.