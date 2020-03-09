Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma loses top spot to Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana also suffers fall

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Beth Mooney became the top-ranked batter in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings, replacing India's Shafali Verma.

Australia's Beth Mooney has replaced Shafali Verma at the top of the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings for batters after helping her team win the T20 World Cup for the fifth time.

Mooney scored 259 runs at an average of 64 in six innings, the highest aggregate by anyone at a single edition of the competition and was named Player of the Tournament. Mooney has topped the rankings for the first time, having reached number two in March 2018.

Shafali -- who could score just 2 in Sunday's final at the MCG, slipped to third position after grabbing the top spot at the end of the league of the tournament while New Zealand's Suzie Bates remains in second position in the latest update carried out after the knockout stage.

Mooney's opening partner Alyssa Healy has made a jump of two slots to fifth position after a blistering 39-ball 75 in the final against India while South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt has advanced 13 slots to reach a career-best 31st place after a valiant 27-ball 41 in their semi-final against Australia.

Shafali's opening partner Smriti Mandhana, who was not in great knick in the just concluded tournament, also slipped by a spot and is currently at the seventh position.

Australia left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen is at a career-best 728 points and fifth place, her best position since a career-best fourth ranking in November 2017. Her team-mates Sophie Molineux and Delissa Kimmince have advanced 10 places each to reach joint-16th and 31st places, respectively.

India's Deepti Sharma has advanced 10 slots to reach 43rd position among batters and is among the top five all-rounders for the first time.