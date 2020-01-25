Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ICC posts hilarious Facebook, Tinder, Instagram, LinkedIN challenge of Smith, Pujara

The ICC's official Twitter handle on Saturday called Australian Marnus Labuschagne a duplicate of compatriot and former skipper Steve Smith. In the ongoing social challenge, where users share a four-photo mosaic of profile photos from different social media handles, the ICC used three different photos of Steve Smith indicating different profile pictures for Linkedin, Facebook and Instagram.

However, they replaced the Twitter part, captioning it a duplicate account and used Labuschagne's photo in it.

In the ICC Test rankings, Smith is currently the number two ranked batsman while Labuschagne is at the third place.

Both the Aussie batsmen are currently playing in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Earlier in the day, the ICC had also tried to pull Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara's leg, using just one same photo for all social media platforms.