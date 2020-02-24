ICC, James Anderson troll Donald Trump for saying 'Soo-chin' Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar and Donald Trump

It was an exciting day for Indian cricket fraternity when the president of the United States, Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the opening of the Motera Stadium, the largest cricket venue in the world. And in his speech, he acknowledged the popularity of cricket in the nation and even mentioned two stalwarts - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. But Trump, who was on his maiden official visit to India, was trolled on all social media platforms after he wrongly pronounced the names of the two legendary batters.

Moments after he completed his speech, which was filled with references such as DDLJ, Sholay, and then cricket, the video of his mispronunciations went viral all over the internet.

"This is the country where your people cheer on the biggest cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the best in the world", Trump said in praise of the star Indian cricketers. However, the names sounded more like - Soochin Tendulkar and Vurat Kolee.

Joining the bandwagon of trollers at Trump's faux pas was the International Cricket Council. Meanwhile, veteran England cricketer James Anderson expressed it through an emoji.

🤦🏻‍♂️ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) February 24, 2020

Trump, who is in the country along with his wife Melanie, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will now head to Delhi for day 2 of his visit.