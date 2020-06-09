ICC gives nod to COVID-19 replacements in Tests, no-saliva rule

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC International Cricket Council (ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday gave nod to the interim changes to its playing regulations which includes the no-saliva rule and the COVID-19 replacements.

On May 22, the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee recommended some changes to the playing regulations amid the rising coronavirus pandemic and its long-term effect. And on Tuesday, following ratifications to the recommendations made by the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC), the changes were approved.

Players will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball in a bid to contain the spread of the virus with each team being issued two warnings per innings. However, repeated use of saliva will result in a five-run penalty.

"If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning," the ICC statement explained. "Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences."

Owing to the pandemic, CEC has approved teams to replace players showing COVID-19 symptoms during a Test match. Much like the concussion substitution, the Match Referee will decide the nearest like-for-like replacement. However, the rule will not be applicable in ODIs and T20Is.

Non-neutral umpires: The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from the playing conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international travel. The ICC will be able to appoint locally based match officials from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Officials and the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Officials.

Additional DRS reviews: The CEC has also confirmed an additional unsuccessful DRS review for each team in each innings of a match, keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on duty at times. This will increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to three for Tests and two for the white-ball formats.

The ICC Cricket Operations team will support Match Referees when processing Code of Conduct breaches, and a neutral Elite Panel match referee will conduct any hearing remotely via video link.

Additional logo allowed: Meanwhile, the CEC has also approved a relaxation of rules on apparel logos for the next 12 months.

A logo, not exceeding 32 square inches in size, may be placed on the chest of the Test match shirt and sweater in addition to the three other logos allowed as per regulations. As of now, logos on chests are only allowed in ODIs and T20Is.

(with IANS inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage