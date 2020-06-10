ICC gives BCCI time till December for tax exemption

Image Source : BCCI Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

Besides the crucial decision on the fate of the 2020 World T20 slated to take place in Australia between October and November, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also undertook another key decision wherein it discussed the ongoing tax tussle with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI has been given an extension until December 2020 to seek tax exemption from the Indian government, which is required for hosting any ICC event. India is scheduled to host the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Cup.

Earlier last month, reports emerged that the ICC would take away the hosting rights from BCCI after the Indian cricket board failed to secure the tax exemption for the tournament.

The BCCI was supposed to get tax exempted for the 2021 World T20 with May 18 as the deadline. But they failed to do it in time while also asking for an extension until the end of next month citing lockdown as the issue is not being able to approach the government regarding the matter.

Earlier during the 2016 World T20 which was the last ICC event held in India, there was a similar issue between the two regarding the tax exemption which resulted in the governing body losing around $20-30 million. But this time around, the losses could go up to $100 million.

