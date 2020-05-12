ICC cheekily trolls Shoaib Akhtar after former Pakistan pacer claims to dismiss Steve Smith in four balls

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The ICC took to Twitter to cheekily troll former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar after he claimed that he would dismiss Australia's Steve Smith in four deliveries.

On Monday, former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar claimed that he would dismiss Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith within four deliveries. Taking to Twitter, Akhtar said that he would bowl three bouncers to him and dismiss him on the fourth ball.

"Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and I can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol," wrote Akhtar.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on their official Twitter handle, cheekily trolled Akhtar for the comment. Using the picture of basketball legend Michael Jordan, the ICC posted three pictures. In the first, Jordan looks down (seemingly denoting that he's reading the tweet).

The second picture contains the tweet of Akhtar, and the final picture has Jordan laughing.

Shoaib Akhtar and Steve Smith were in the opposite teams in only one game -- during a T20I between Australia and Pakistan in 2010. However, Akhtar didn't get a chance to bowl at Smith, as he was taken out of the attack after conceding 34 runs in two overs.

Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had also revealed how he would dismiss Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"If I was bowling, I would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up [to Kohli] and shape it away from him in order to make him drive,” he said.

He further added: “If that does not work, I will bowl him at 150 [kph] and he will get out.”

