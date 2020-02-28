Image Source : TWITTER PHOTO Ian Watmore to succeed Colin Graves as next ECB chairperson

Ian Watmore has been named as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)'s next chairperson. He will succeed Colin Graves who will leave the post in November 2020.

Watmore's appointment as Chair-Elect has been made at this time to enable him to shadow his predecessor and ensure a smooth transition into the role.

The 61-year-old has a distinguished record across business, public life and sport with extensive experience gained from a broad range of senior positions.

"I feel privileged to be given this opportunity to help a sport that I care passionately about. All my life, I've seen the power of sport to unite communities. I look forward to working with the ECB and its stakeholders to grow the international, domestic and recreational game and make a positive difference to society," said Watmore in an official statement.

Watmore's appointment will be ratified by ECB members at the AGM on May 12.

Graves, the current Chair of the ECB, said: "I am delighted that Ian has been appointed to be the next ECB Chair. When I took the post back in 2015, I could not have dreamed that the game would be in the shape it is today. The opportunity to grow cricket and bring more people into the game has never been so significant."

Graves had succeeded Giles Clarke as Chair in 2015 and has overseen some notable achievements during more than five years in the role, which include both senior men's and women's teams winning World Cups.