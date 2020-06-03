I want to play for as long as I can: James Faulkner vying for a place in Tasmanian state cricket side

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Faulkner

Out of favour Australian all-rounder James Faulkner has said he will be vying for a place in the Tasmanian state cricket side despite not being contracted.

World Cup winner Faulkner was omitted from Tasmania's contract list for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm still available to play, I'm still training, I'm still on the Zoom calls with the squad and the team chats," Faulkner told cricket.com.au this week.

The hard-hitting batsman plays for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and has represented Australia in 69 ODIs and 24 T20s. He also played a lone Test match.

"Obviously I want to play for as long as I can.

"Throughout last season I was speaking to Griffo (Tasmania's head of high performance Adam Griffith) and Wadey (state captain Matthew Wade) about what I was potentially going to do, what the plan could be, that maybe I don't sign but still play.

"It gives them the option to sign someone else, add a bit more depth to the squad.

"I'm still contracted to the Hurricanes and that's the main priority for Cricket Tas and myself, to be fit and ready to go because the last couple of years I've done pretty well with them.

"And then I will still be available for the one-dayers and play in them if I'm fit and they want to play me, and vice-versa," added Faulkner who last played for Australia in 2017.

