I’ve pretty much made Virat Kohli there: Jos Buttler after picking top 3 attributes from any sportsperson

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Wednesday was given a tough task to pick the top three attributes of any sportspersons in the world and did complete it only to opine that the three combines, to sum up, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Buttler, in conversation with former English cricketer and presently an analyst and commentator. Isa Guha on Instagram, picked the 'genius' aspect of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, the 'grace' of 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and the 'competitive instinct' of legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

"No.3 is Lionel Messi. It is basically the genius of being able to...what I love about Messi is his simplicity of what he does. The brilliance of it and the genius of it. No.2 is Roger Federer. And I have gone for the grace of Federer. I loved tennis growing up and I have always loved the fabulous manner in which he can play. He makes tennis look incredibly easy and his style is absolutely incredible. When he pulls off that forehand, backhand, the grace, and the way he moves around the court. I wish I can have that attribute, as I don't think I am a very graceful batter at times," Buttler said.

Isa then asked about the aspect he wants to add to his wicketkeeping while showing the picture of that famous run-out he inflicted in World Cup 2019 Super Over to defeat New Zealand.

"Probably 3 or 4, isn't it?, Buttler rated his run-out after looking at the picture before adding, "The facial expression is that of panic. I don't mind the lunge kind of position. I think Federer will be doing it without a sweat on him and would probably be looking at Guptill with a smile."

"No.1 is Tiger Woods and I have gone with the competitiveness and the work ethic. He's probably got grace and genius as well arguably as much as the other two, but it's just that competitive instinct and will to win...," Buttler added.

Isa then asked him how many World Cup games does he reckon he will win with those attributes and Buttler replied saying, "I'm winning every game...I've pretty much made Virat Kohli there actually."

Buttler is presently part of the intra-squad warm-up game at the Ageas Bowl as England look to narrow on their squad for the impending three-match series against West Indies that begins from July 8 onwards.

Buttler was on Tuesday announced as the vice-captain for the opener in Southampton after Ben Stokes was named the captain in place of Joe Root who will miss the first Test owning to personal reasons.

