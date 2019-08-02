Friday, August 02, 2019
     
'I think it looks ridiculous': Brett Lee slams names and numbers on back of Test jerseys

August 02, 2019
Former Australian speedster Brett Lee is not in favour of printing names and numbers on the back of Test match jerseys.

Brett Lee has said that names and numbers printed on Test jerseys look ridiculous.

The Ashes series, which marked the beginning of the World Test Championship, saw the names and numbers on the back of Test jerseys for the first time in cricket history.

"For what it's worth I'm strongly against the players numbers names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you've made to cricket in general, but on this occasion, you've got it wrong. #tradition #cleanskin #nonames," Lee tweeted.

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist on Thursday opined that the names and numbers printed on the back of Test jerseys are "rubbish".

Gilchrist in a tweet wrote, "In fact, I'll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series, everyone.” In another tweet, the former Australia cricketer wrote he is not liking the identification on the jerseys. "Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned but not liking the names and numbers," he said. The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

WTC was announced last year, with the top nine full member nations: Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies -- competing in a total of 71 Test matches across 27 bi-lateral series over two years.

The top two teams with most points as of April 30, 2021, will then contest in the WTC final on June 2021 in the UK. Each of the nine teams will play six of the eight possible opponents across a two-year period, with three series at home and as many series away and a total of 120 points up for grab within each series.

