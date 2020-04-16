I stand a good chance in returning to India's T20I side: Dinesh Karthik

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Dinesh Karthik

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik had made a stunning return to the Indian team following his eight-ball 27 against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy. He soon was among India's T20I priorities while also getting decent chances in the ODI squad before getting a place in the World Cup 2019 team. But following an underwhelming show, he was dropped from the Indian team, both T20Is and ODIs. While Karthik is able to comprehend the reason behind not being part of India's ODI setup, he is yet to understand the reason behin his T20I snub. In fact, he still believes that he has it in him to make it back to the Indian team with the World T20 just around the corner.

“My record in T20s has been good. A big tournament like the World Cup did not go exactly as per the plan. I could understand the one day bit (being dropped from ODIs) but even now I would like think that I stand a good chance in returning to the T20 side. I have done well even in the recent domestic games that I have played. I have no reason to doubt myself (that I can’t make another comeback),” Karthik told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Karthik averages 33 in T20Is and has a stunning strike rate of 143.52 and also has the ability to finish off innings for India.

Does getting dropped hurts? "It does hurt, no doubt about that. I have always had this burning desire to play for my country and it hasn't diminished one bit.”

Even his ODI selection was a bit shocking given that he was dropped from India's home series against Australia, their last ODI conest before World Cup 2019, to give Rishabh Pant a chance to prove his worth. Yet he was selected and so was Pant, who had come in as a replacement for injured Shikhar Dhawan. Karthik, however, failed to make an impact in the two opportunities he received.

Meanwhile, in the T20I side, the management gave KL Rahul an opportunity after Pant and Sanju Samson both failed.

The KKR captain, who was preparing hard for the IPL before the lockdown was announced, seems to be comfortable in his own skin.

"That is how the sport has always been for me. Full of ups and downs. It has taught me a lot of things. It (being out of the team) is not something new to me so I am comfortable in the space that I am in.

"There is a T20 World Cup round the corner and I know if I do well, I stand a good chance of making the team. I know it gets tougher every time. The team is getting stronger all the time and it is great to watch. But it is my duty to get better as a player and the rest will take care of itself," the Tamil Nadu veteran said.

The IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would have been an ideal platform for Karthik to make his case for his umpteenth comeback. But considering the circumstances, the game has taken a backseat.

"With everything that has been happening, I am not able to think too much about the IPL. I have moved into a state where I have accepted that it is not going to happen for now. Before the lockdown, I was practising really hard for the IPL, just like I did it every other tournament.

"There is still a lot of hope (of playing for India again), it is always there. In fact, the entire world is living on hope right," said Karthik, who is keep himself fit with regular workout sessions at home.

On how he is dealing with the lockdown, he added: "If at all, anybody is well acclimatised for a situation like this, it is the sportspersons. We tend to move around the world, stay in hotel rooms all alone, so to a large extent we are used to it.

"The whole world is doing it (staying at home) at the moment, fighting for one cause. Hopefully, we can eradicate this virus."

(With PTI inputs)

