Really believe South Africa will lift World Cup soon, says Andile Phehlukwayo

South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo is positive of the side's success in World Cup, insisting that the team is 'fully committed' towards achieving the goal.

South Africa had a poor performance in the 2019 World Cup, where the side crashed out in the group stages of the tournament. The side won only three of their nine games and finished seventh.

"I really believe it will happen (World Cup win). Maybe it didn't look like it at the 2019 World Cup, where we really didn't look after situations that on normal occasions we would take care of, but if you look at the current generation, it's a lot of new players who are really hungry to perform," Phehlukwayo was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"Even in our current rebuilding phase, we have managed to beat strong teams who already have their formula set. It's all about the mindset. Our brand is work in progress but we all know where we want to be. We are fully committed."

The 24-year considers himself to be an all-rounder, despite him doing better with the ball in recent times. In 58 ODIs, he has managed to score just 563 runs while he has scalped 69 wickets. In 27 T20Is, he has scored just 92 runs but picked 35 wickets.

"I believe I'm a genuine all-rounder because I can win games with bat or ball, but I understand that those arguments about the kind of player someone is would look at the stats," Phehlukwayo said.

"I don't think they consider whether the team needs you to bat or bowl more. Also, the circumstances and environment on the day will dictate whether you will be better at one discipline in the situation.

"And then it's also about the opportunity and how long you're able to bat or bowl on the day. Sometimes you're only at the crease for a very short period, for example, and it's about the impact you can make in that time."

