'I miss you': KL Rahul posts emotional message as wait for cricket's return continues in India

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul posted an emotional message as he continues to wait for the resumption of cricket.

The international cricket action in all countries bar England remains suspended for over three months due to the coronavirus action. While the cricket returned with the Test series between England and West Indies on July 8, other countries are still in the process of framing guidelines for return to outdoor training amid the increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe.

In India, while the BCCI are yet to release the guidelines, many players have resumed outdoor training individually. While Mohammed Shami began practice at his farmhouse, other Indian cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma have also hit the nets.

On Monday, Indian cricketer KL Rahul echoed the feelings of a billion Indians, as he posted a picture in which he held his helmet, writing, "I miss you."

I miss you 🙁 pic.twitter.com/qC5TL11Qnq — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 13, 2020

Team India was last seen in action during the Test series against New Zealand. While Rahul was not a part of the Test squad, he played a key role in the T20I and ODI series on the tour. He was also a part of the home ODI series against South Africa, which was eventually suspended mid-way due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains indefinitely suspended. There are speculations over the possibility of T20 World Cup amid the rising cases of COVID-19, with among the cricket fraternity, as well as the Australian media suggesting that the global tournament is likely to be called off.

Last week, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said that the board will start preparing for the IPL soon.

Rahul represents Kings XI Punjab in the league and was set to begin his maiden season as the captain of the franchise this year.

