I'm sure I will see her again: Ziva narrates how father MS Dhoni helped save an injured bird

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva on Tuesday narrated the story of how his 'papa' saved an injured bird that fell unconsciously inside their Ranchi residence.

Ziva took to her Instagram account to reveal the entire story of how she came across an injured bird lying in their lawn before she called out to her parents. She then told that Dhoni gave the bird some water following which it gained consciousness. They then put the bird inside a basket before it flew away again.

Ziva also shared pictures of those moments and said that she hopes to see the bird again.

"Today in the evening on my lawn I saw a bird lying unconscious. I shouted for papa and mumma. Papa held the bird in his hand and made her have some water. After some time it opened its eyes. All of us were very happy. We placed her in a basket on top of some leaves. Mumma told me it is Crimson-breasted Barbet and is also called Coppersmith," she wrote.

What a pretty, pretty little bird. Then suddenly it flew off. I wanted it to stay, but mumma told me she had gone to her mom. I am sure I will see her again! at their residence," captioned Ziva

