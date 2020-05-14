'I let my family down': Shane Warne opens up on controversies during playing career

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Australian bowler Shane Warne opened up on his controversy-ridden career, saying that he 'let his family down'.

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne may be one of the deadliest bowlers on the field. Off the field, however, he had a fair share of controversies which had a significant impact on his playing career.

During a chat show, 'A Week with Warnie', Warne opened up on his past, admitting that he let his family down because of his actions.

Some of the major controversies during his career included being tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the 2003 World Cup, public disagreements with captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, and several alleged affairs.

"I'm not proud of all of my decisions. I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things. But I was always true to myself and that's what I'm proud of today," Warne said.

"Some of the things were really hard to take. I let my family down, I embarrassed my children ... but that's something I have to live with.

"But for all of those bad choices I've also been very proud of all the good things I've done. I've done a lot of good things but sometimes people like to harp on about the bad things because it's a better headline," he added.

Warne also said that he used to 'live in the moment' and never thought about the consequences, which landed him in troubles.

"I think some of my actions in the mid-90s and towards the end of the late 90s -- I acted in a sort of arrogant, pretty ordinary fashion all the time," Warne said.

"I live in the moment so sometimes you don't think about the consequences and that was probably most of my trouble. I didn't think what the consequences were or what effect it would have on other people.

"It was a selfish thing. I did what I wanted to do, and that got me into a bit of trouble."

(With inputs from IANS)

