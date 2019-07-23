'I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team', Imran Khan promises to fans

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan PM Imran Khan promised the fans that he will bring reforms to the country's cricketing structure.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has promised the fans that he will improve the country’s cricket team after the disappointment at the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to the Pakistani community in Capital One Arena in Washington DC, Imran Khan said that he will bring reforms to cricket in the country.

“After the World Cup, I have decided that I will improve this Pakistan team. I am going to reform Pakistan cricket," Imran Khan said.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stages of the tournament, owing to poor performances in the games against West Indies and India. Even as the side registered victory against the likes of England and New Zealand, the margins of losses came to haunt them in the end.

"There have been a lot of disappointments. Hopefully, in the next World Cup, you will see a very professional, best Pakistan team. Remember my words," he added.

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their famous World Cup triumph in 1992, remains the only captain to have lifted the coveted trophy from the country.

Pakistan began their World Cup campaign in an identical manner to the 1992 edition, which raised hopes of the fans. Many supporters, and even experts began to draw parallels to the side’s victorious campaign 27 years ago.

The side eventually finished fifth in the group table, losing out on a place in the semifinal due to lower Net Run Rate (NRR) to New Zealand, who finished runners-up in the tournament.