Hope Rohit Sharma can be as successful as Virender Sehwag in Tests: Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma has made a huge name for himself in the limited-overs format but his position in the Tests is still a bit shaky. Rohit enjoyed the best phase of his career in 2019 as he ended the year as highest ODI run-scorer with 1490 runs. He tasted success in red-ball cricket too after rejuvenating his Test career as an opener and slammed 429 runs.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir hailed Rohit's abilities in limited-overs format but he wants to see where his career goes in Tests.

“He is a fabulous white-ball cricketer, probably a better record than any one of us including Virender Sehwag. But Test cricket is a completely different ball game,” Gambhir said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

Gambhir said he hopes Rohit's could emulate Virender Sehwag's success in Test cricket.

“Yes, I could see the brilliance of it but let’s see where his cricket goes because Virender Sehwag has got two triple-hundreds. So, I hope Rohit Sharma can be as successful as Virender Sehwag in Test cricket.”

Earlier, former England captain David Gower said that while Rohit plays with a lot of grace, none of it would have mattered had he not been able to stay at the crease for long enough.

Gower said that this grace, however, comes with a downside.

"As Rohit has probably found out as well, that if you make it look easy when you get out, the natural assumption for people watching sometimes is that you don't care, that you're too relaxed or it doesn't matter," Gower told Cricket.com

"It looks as easy getting out as it does hitting the ball for four. All you can do under those circumstances is say ‘look two days ago I got a hundred, that's what I'm trying to do every day, just because it didn't work is not because I'm not trying," he said.

