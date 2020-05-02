Herschelle Gibbs names his all-time South Africa XI; one big surprise in bowling line-up

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Herschelle Gibbs took to Twitter to reveal his all-time South Africa XI for both, Tests and ODIs.

With cricket coming to a standstill due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the players are taking it to social media to interact with fans and fellow cricketers. Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs, who has been significantly active on Twitter, took to the site to post his all-time Proteas XI.

While no spinner found a place in the side, the inclusion of Brett Schultz, a former left-arm pacer for the side was a big surprise in the side. Schultz has played only one ODI and nine Tests for the South Africa side between 1992-1997. His career was largely hampered due to injuries.

While Graeme Smith and Gary Kirsten open in Gibbs' side, Hashim Amla, all-rounder Jacques Kallis and Darryll Cullinan make the upper middle-order, followed by AB de Villiers.

Smith

Kirsten

Amla

Kallis

Cullinan

De Villiers

Boucher

Pollock

Steyn

Donald

Shultz



That for both tests and odi. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) April 30, 2020

Mark Boucher is the wicketkeeper in the side, while Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn and Allan Donald join Schultz in the bowling lineup.

"Team is for both Tests and ODIs," Gibbs wrote on Twitter while revealing his best South Africa XI.

"Can't have all right-arm bowlers. No variety, so you need Schultz and he was devastating in all conditions," he added while justifying his selection of Schultz.

Gibbs, who played in 90 Test matches, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is for his country between 1996 and 2010, has also put up the bat -- used during his team's record-breaking chase of 434 against Australia in 2006 -- for auction in order to raise funds for fight against coronavirus.

Herschelle Gibbs' best Proteas Test and ODI XI: Graeme Smith, Gary Kirsten, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, Daryll Cullinan, AB de Villiers, Mark Boucher, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Allan Donald, Brett Schultz

(With inputs from IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage