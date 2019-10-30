Image Source : GETTY IMAGES He will lead us to the 2023 WC because the name is Shakib: Mashrafe Mortaza

With Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan suspended from all cricket for two years -- with one year of that suspended -- for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, senior Bangladesh cricketers Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim took to social media and posted emotional messages to show support for one of the country's most gifted cricketers.

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim said Shakib will always have his support. "Age level.. international… over 18 years of playing cricket together, very sad to even think about playing without you on the field. Hoping that you comeback soon like a champ. You always have my support, and whole of Bangladesh. Stay strong," wrote Mushfiqur on his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh ODI skipper and pacer Mortaza said he will definitely have some sleepless nights after the incident but said he was confident that Bangladesh will play 2023 World Cup final under Shakib's captaincy.

"Definitely I will have some sleepless nights seeing the recent incidents of my comrade of 13 years. But I can also sleep in peace soon knowing full well that he will lead us to the 2023 World Cup. Because the name is Shakib Al Hasan," Mashrafe wrote on his Facebook page.

Under the provisions of the code, Shakib had admitted the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020.