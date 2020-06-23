He still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket: Mohammad Kaif recalls MS Dhoni's captaincy achievements

Image Source : TWITTER/MOHAMMAD KAIF MS Dhoni posing with all his ICC trophies

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Tuesday opined that ex-Indian captain MS Dhoni still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket. Kaif's comment came on the day Indian cricket team celebrated the seventh anniversary of their ICC Champions Trophy win that made Dhoni the only captain in the world to win all three ICC trophies.

India had defeated hosts England in the rain-curtailed match at the Edgbaston on June 23, 2013 to win their maiden Champions Trophy title. With the win, Dhoni became the first international skipper in the world to have lifted all three ICC trophies, having previously won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup.

Sharing pictures of Dhoni posing with all the three ICC trophies, Kaif praised the veteran cricketer hailing him for his achievements as a player and as a captain.

"On this day, 7 years back, MS Dhoni became the first captain to win all three ICC Trophies—Champions Trophy (2013),World Cup(2011) & WT20 (2007).Fine captain & a champion player. One of India's greatest match-winners. I feel he still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket," he tweeted.

Dhoni's future in the Indian team still stands amid uncertainty. He last played for India in their World Cup 2019 semifinal defeat to New Zealand and made himself available for none of the ODI or T20I contest that Virat Kohli's men played, even while the team management looked desperate to narrow in on their final-15 for the World T20.

BCCI is now looking to stage a national camp sometime next month for a six-weeks duration and there are speculations over Dhoni's presence in the preparatory list. While former chief selector MSK Prasad feels that Dhoni might be selected if the camp os for World T20 or else the management might look at other options, on the other hand, former cricketer Ashish Nehra wants Dhoni to be part of any camp that BCCI hosts.

