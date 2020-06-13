'He retained fierce passion for sport despite challenges': VVS Laxman hails Irfan Pathan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES VVS Laxman on Friday paid tribute to former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan, who was a key member of the Indian team between 2004-2008.

VVS Laxman has paid his tribute to former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan, saying that he retained 'his fierce passion for the sport' despite facing many challenges throughout his career. Laxman has been paying his respect to his former teammates who made a valuable contribution to the Indian team throughout their playing careers.

"Despite grappling with his fair share of challenges, Irfan Pathan retained his fierce passion for the sport," Laxman said in a tweet.

"Along the way, he embraced the role of an inspirational mentor-cum-coach when still an active first-class player, willingly sharing his wisdom and experience," he added.

Irfan Pathan, in reply, said, "Thank you bhai. it was absolute privilage to have shared dressing with you n now our friendship."

Pathan, who also played a handy role with the bat, was one of the mainstays of the Indian team between 2004 and 2008.

The former left-arm pacer, who made his international debut against Australia in 2003, represented India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20Is in which he scalped 100, 173 and 28 wickets respectively. He has over 2,700 international runs to his name.

The bowler is also the only second Indian to take a Test hat-trick. He achieved the feat during the match against Pakistan in 2006, where he dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf of successive deliveries.

A year later, he played a key role in India's triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup. He bagged the Man of the Match award in the final of the tournament, taking three wickets against Pakistan.

He last played for the side on 2012, but remained an important part of the domestic setup for his side Baroda. Towards the ending years of his career, he took to coaching and mentored the Jammu & Kashmir side in the Ranji Trophy.

Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier this year.

